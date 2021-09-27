16-year-old West Kelowna singer wins Okanagan’s Got Talent

Two years later, the Okanagan-wide contest comes to an end in Lake Country

West Kelowna singer Gracie Field, 16, was named the winner of the Okanagan’s Got Talent contest in Lake Country on Sept. 25, 2021 — two years after its start at the Green in Vernon. (Contributed)

Two years and 144 artists later, West Kelowna’s Gracie Field has been crowned the victor of Okanagan’s Got Talent on Saturday, Sept. 25, in Lake Country at the Creekside Theatre.

The 16-year-old singer beat out bands, dancers, comedians, robots, jugglers, contortionists, percussionists, magicians and more since the contest started in September 2019.

Now, after the quarter-finals, semi-finals and a year-and-a-half wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the judges, Brian Martin and Rebecca Barton of Beach Radio in Vernon, Ara Andonian from Beach in Kelowna, musicians Shawn Lightfoot, Kyle Haynes and Jennifer Boal picked Field.

Along with the bragging rights, Field’s won a myriad of prizes including a $500 gift certificate to the Village Green Shopping Centre in Vernon, a glam treatment at Chatters, studio time at Legion HQ music group, $100 gift card to Wentworth Music and a music video from We Art Media, among many more.

Producer and host Peter Kaz said the comeback to the live stage took a minute to get used to after such a long hiatus.

“It became such a tight community. So many of those artists I’ve come to call family,” Kaz said, noting many contestants have even turned to himself and the experienced panels of judges for industry advice and beyond.

“Thank you to all who entered, sponsored, encouraged and assisted in this massive project,” Kaz said.

