Anne Tenning, District Principal of Indigenous Education in School District 83, urges non-Indigenous people to take meaningful action and demand change following the confirmation of the remains of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Anne Tenning, District Principal of Indigenous Education in School District 83, urges non-Indigenous people to take meaningful action and demand change following the confirmation of the remains of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Column: Time for true reconciliation, true healing

Anne Tenning, District Principal of Indigenous Education, urges action after residential school news

On May 27, the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School sent a sonic-boom of heartbreak that reverberated throughout B.C. and around the world.

For many First Nations people, it was so much more. These children were our relatives. Their families were denied the fundamental right to love, raise and protect them from harm. We cannot help but to think of the lives that these children, and thousands of others like them, could have led without these government-mandated, church-run residential schools.

We think about the Survivors and everything that they have endured. I think about my Mother, Elizabeth Tenning, who attended Kuper Island Residential School. Though we still cannot visit due to the pandemic, I wish I could protect her from the trauma that this has awoken in her. Last night, she told me about classmates who suddenly disappeared.

She and the other children were never told why.

Non-Indigenous people are undoubtedly also saddened by the news. Perhaps it feels like information overload. But feeling the burden of the news is nothing compared to the fact that First Nations people are consulting with forensic experts to see if they can be reconnected with their long-lost, but never forgotten, children. It could take years to bring these young souls home and lay them to rest.

The reality is that every residential school in Canada had grave sites just like the one that was discovered in Kamloops. It is long-past time to bring these children home. In many cases, it will be too late.

So what can we do? We all have a responsibility to uphold the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s ‘Calls to Action’ and the terms of United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. If you are not familiar with these documents by now, you should be. Look them up and take meaningful action. Demand change.

June 11 will mark 13 years since Canada issued a formal apology to all living and former students of residential schools and their families and communities. But how much has really changed since then? We need to move beyond superficial or performative gestures of support. It should not be such a struggle for Indigenous people to experience safety, health, respect and cultural protections in a country that was built on our lands and at such unimaginable costs.

We need true reconciliation. True healing.

Anne Tenning is District Principal of Indigenous Education in School District 83, North Okanagan-Shuswap, and a member of the Stz’uminus First Nation on Vancouver Island.

Read more: School district, City of Salmon Arm offer condolences to region’s First Nations

Read more: Devastation over discovery at Kamloops residential school felt deeply throughout Shuswap

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

residential schoolsTruth and Reconciliation Commission

Previous story
BOOMER TALK: Synchronicity and me
Next story
Derickson: Dark history or present reality

Just Posted

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a pedestrian struck June 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Struck pedestrian taken to Vernon hospital

Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle came in after 1:30 p.m.

Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)
Kelowna man charged with murder following Rutland death

Lorence Earl Williams, subject of a brief manhunt this week, charged with second-degree murder

The Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Festival evolved into a one-day COVID-friendly festival set to run Saturday June 19. (Morning Star file)
Vernon to celebrate sunshine with one-day modified festival

Sunshine Day a nod to pre-pandemic festival of years past

Birthday girl Lexi Theissen celebrates her ninth birthday with her friends Jeffery Brown and Ryder Hornhardt at Atlantis Waterslides’ opening weekend Sunday afternoon. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Vernon’s waterslides eye Canada Day opening

COVID-19 restrictions remain in place as directed by provincial health orders

WFN chief Christopher Derickson speaks to media at grand reopening of Sənsisyustən House of Learning in September 2019. (Contributed by WFN)
Derickson: Dark history or present reality

Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson on Kamloops Residential School discovery

One step to making your home FireSmart is to choose non-combustible roofing like asphalt shingles or slate. (Kelowna Fire Department/City of Kelowna)
VIDEO: Prepare your home for wildfires before they come

“Don’t expect that a wildfire starts today and you’ll have your house fire-proof tomorrow.”

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launces website during Pride Month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry. (Black Press Media files)
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

The online portal granted numerous 1-night stays at campgrounds this August long weekend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
Young suspect in Blind Bay vandalism turned in to Salmon Arm RCMP

Police investigating other incidents involving suspect

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Redistributing B.C. forest licences a long-term project, Horgan says

$2.5 million payment to Interior first nation a ‘template’

Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing Tuesday, June 2 after being arrested in connection to arson at an Oliver pharmacy. (RCMP photo)
Oliver RCMP arrest man connected to late-night pharmacy arson

Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing June 2

(Contributed)
Summer art exhibit turning Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue into site of AR artwork

Local artists who work with 2D digital art, animation and music are participating in the augmented reality project

Most Read