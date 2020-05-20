Anyone else see a UFO lately?

It could NOT have been little green people. Photo Flickr

One morning several years ago, a man walked into The Spotlight office wanting to speak with the editor about the space crafts over Copper Mountain Mine.

What were we doing about them?

For context, this is not the oddest conversation ever shared over the newspaper’s front counter.

The cake-taker on that goes to the guy relating his experiences on Tulameen Avenue with a Big Foot.

In either case there was little one could say except: “We are a small staff and haven’t had a chance to look into that.”

For context, we say that about a lot of things.

The man with the space craft story had pictures of green lights in the dark, and a theory that aliens were somehow extracting minerals from the mine site.

He was also kind of sweet.

Hadn’t thought about that in a long time, until last week when I saw a UFO, while standing in the backyard looking at the full moon.

Let’s be clear. UFO is simply an acronym for Unidentified Flying Object.

Not saying I saw Romulans. I saw an object. It was flying. It could not be identified.

It wasn’t an airplane. Its lights were long and orange and they pulsed.

It wasn’t a drone. It was too big.

As far as that goes it certainly wasn’t a bird.

The top — where the orange lights were — was crescent shaped.

Distance in sky, like in water, is hard to judge.

However the UFO appeared to be very high, moving fairly slowly on an upwards trajectory that then seemed to slightly descend.

I found my phone, hoping for pictures and video, but those didn’t turn out.

Trusted friends and family members were supportive of these observations the following day, while maintaining a tolerant we-are-a-small-staff look in their eyes.

One of them — who has an honest-to-goodness degree in space science — said, “It could have been anything.”

Obviously no.

It wasn’t a flying toaster or a Ford Anglia.

It wasn’t fireworks, the Northern Lights, a satellite, a formation of Canada Geese, or a balloon.

It also couldn’t have been a conveyance for strange creatures from another planet.

As if intelligent life would come here and especially now.

I guess I only wish it wasn’t passing over Copper Mountain Mine.

