Walk into a ‘Winter Wonder Bar’ this season at Jack’s in Kelowna

Wonder no more, it’s back Jack’s has once again transformed its downtown space into a holiday experience.

Hot off the heels of the Halloween “Spooky Bar”, the Bernard Avenue eatery is jingling those bells to the tune of the Winter Wonder Bar.

Jack’s launched the pop-up initiative in 2021, with the first Winter Wonder Bar that took place over the month of December. This year the pop-up is running even longer with the Winter Wonder Bar opening on Nov. 17.

managing partner Jack’s on Bernard James Addington says the team at Jack’s felt that the popular holiday needed to be expanded so they extended the winter pop-up for an additional week.

“Our creative team is bringing you a winter wonderland space to enjoy, and our talented bar team and new Chef have designed menus that fit with the vibe that is Jack’s on Bernard,” said Addington.

Griffin Cox, Jack’s bar manager put his skills to work to create seasonal cocktails served in festive holiday glassware.

Jack’s Chef Harlton has revamped the menu with share plates that consider dietary restrictions, says Addington.

The Winter Wonder Bar at Jack’s on Bernard will run from Nov.17 to Dec. 26th. Reservations are available for groups of 2, 4 and 6 on their website www.jackskelowna.com.

READ MORE: Get spooked this October at Jack’s in Kelowna

READ MORE: The perfect Kelowna bar to ‘break up’ in this Valentine’s Day

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DiningFoodKelowna