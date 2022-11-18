Jack’s Winter Wonder Bar opened Nov. 17. (Black Press Media)

Jack’s Winter Wonder Bar opened Nov. 17. (Black Press Media)

Walk into a ‘Winter Wonder Bar’ this season at Jack’s in Kelowna

The pop-up bar runs from Nov. 17 to Dec. 26

Wonder no more, it’s back Jack’s has once again transformed its downtown space into a holiday experience.

Hot off the heels of the Halloween “Spooky Bar”, the Bernard Avenue eatery is jingling those bells to the tune of the Winter Wonder Bar.

Jack’s launched the pop-up initiative in 2021, with the first Winter Wonder Bar that took place over the month of December. This year the pop-up is running even longer with the Winter Wonder Bar opening on Nov. 17.

managing partner Jack’s on Bernard James Addington says the team at Jack’s felt that the popular holiday needed to be expanded so they extended the winter pop-up for an additional week.

“Our creative team is bringing you a winter wonderland space to enjoy, and our talented bar team and new Chef have designed menus that fit with the vibe that is Jack’s on Bernard,” said Addington.

Griffin Cox, Jack’s bar manager put his skills to work to create seasonal cocktails served in festive holiday glassware.

Jack’s Chef Harlton has revamped the menu with share plates that consider dietary restrictions, says Addington.

The Winter Wonder Bar at Jack’s on Bernard will run from Nov.17 to Dec. 26th. Reservations are available for groups of 2, 4 and 6 on their website www.jackskelowna.com.

READ MORE: Get spooked this October at Jack’s in Kelowna

READ MORE: The perfect Kelowna bar to ‘break up’ in this Valentine’s Day

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DiningFoodKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada falling behind as electric-vehicle sales pick up around the world

Just Posted

West Kelowna City Hall. (Black Press file photo)
Official Community Plan to match West Kelowna growth

Jack’s Winter Wonder Bar opened Nov. 17. (Black Press Media)
Walk into a ‘Winter Wonder Bar’ this season at Jack’s in Kelowna

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
Large pile of money found on sidewalk turned into Kelowna police

Kelowna RCMP pulled over someone every six minutes in a two-hour span in a distracted driving blitz. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP pull over 30 people in two-hour span in distracted driving blitz