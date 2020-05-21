B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains (Black Press Media)

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

WorkSafe BC will focus on random inspections to ensure businesses follow health guidelines and requirements as the province enters Phase Two in its COVID-19 reopening plan.

According to Labour Minister Harry Bains, the work safety organization completed 8,719 inspections from March 22 to April 16 to ensure businesses that were open prior to May long weekend were following protocols ordered by health officials. That’s compared to roughly 4,000 during the same time a year prior.

Since the province initiated its multi-phase reopening plan, businesses from restaurants to gyms to salons have been scurrying to welcoming back customers and clients. WorkSafe BC released a handful of sector-specific guidelines on Friday (May 15).

“This is to make sure businesses have the best safety measures in place and consumers can place their trust when stepping inside of them,” Bains said during a news conference on Thursday (May 21).

Inspectors will be visiting businesses at random to ensure the guidelines, as well as requirements from the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, are being met, Bains added, calling it a “review and inspection regime.”

Employers and business owners with questions can call WorkSafe BC at 1-888-621-7233, he continued.

British Columbians have been eagerly awaiting for social contact restrictions to be eased in order to return to a sliver of normalcy from before the novel coronavirus touched down in the province.

Businesses have been dealt the heavy task of finding a balance between keeping staff and customers safe while also recouping steep financial losses due to the pandemic

Bains said that the province’s website saw 524,000 page views since the guidelines were made public, a 440 per cent increase from previous weeks.

But while these sector-specific guidelines have answered some questions, the information has sparked others.

“The guidelines were never intended as a silver bullet, one size fits all solution,” Bains said. “We expect the same entrepreneurial spirit shown through the epidemic – like the distilleries that pivoted to making sanitizer – to still shine bright as we restart to recover.”

Bains spent much of the Thursday announcement answering inquiries from face mask rules to three-day work weeks.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests again, but what will that look like?

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to reopen parts of society

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition
Next story
COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Just Posted

Throwback Thursday: Josh Gorges captains Rockets to 2004 Memorial Cup Championship

In 245 games with the Rockets, Gorges registered 33 goals, 119 assists for a combined 152 points.

Kelowna council to look at closing Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only traffic

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement regarding the city’s reopening process on Thursday

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

UBCO collaboration helps frontline workers see clearly during long hours at work

Fogged up protective face shields were proving to be problematic

Westbank Chief, Kelowna Mayor to shave heads after a successful fundraiser

Mayor Basran and Chief Dickinson both raised over $10,000 dollars for the Haircuts for Healthcare campaign

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Creator of stolen ram’s head sculpture in Penticton pleas for its return

This is the first piece of public art that has been stolen from Lars Baggenstos

COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Gyms have been told they need staff members to monitor for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions lead to decision to pull plug on summer fundraiser

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

Is it time to ground the Snowbirds?

As a group, they are an iconic Canadian symbol that rivals the… Continue reading

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Most Read