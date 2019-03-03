Owners Tanya and Jon Garratt offer a plate of gourmet donuts while holding baby Callie Garratt. - Carli Berry/Capital News

VIDEO: Kelowna cake company expanding to offer fancy donuts

We recommend the oreo donut, or the bacon, caramel, popcorn kind

Due to the increasing demand for speciality donuts from a Rutland cake company, the owners of Whisk Cake Company are featuring their unique creations every Saturday.

Jon and Tanya Garratt have owned Whisk Cake Company on Rutland Road North for the past seven years. About a year and a half ago, they expanded the company to include a cafe, which offers treats of all kinds, as well as ice cream, geo bean coffee and an array of donuts.

The building which houses the company’s cafe and bakery has been family-owned for 30 years. Tanya and her mother had a ceramics store prior to the cake company, which allowed Tanya to develop a skill set she brought to her cake creations with her steady hand and attention to detail.

Jon said his mother-in-law still paints all the sugar flowers for the business.

READ MORE: Do not go without a donut today

“We’re sitting at 4,000 square feet right now and business keeps doubling,” Jon said, adding they have plans to add a patio outside once spring has arrived.

The gourmet doughnut Saturdays started as a way for brides to offer their guests a different type of wedding treat.

“We were looking for hand-held single desserts basically,” Jon said, and the store offers a donut wall that can be rented to eager brides looking for something new.

With a strong social media following, once the retail arm opened, people have been requesting the donut outside of wedding events, he said.

Every weekend, the cake company can sell anywhere between four dozen to 480 gourmet donuts, depending on the interest.

Jon recommends the chocolate, bacon and popcorn one.

“You can’t go anywhere else in the city right now to get that donut,” he said. “We try to have fun and make it approachable… We want it to look good but we want it to taste good too.”

The fruit for all the cake fillings is homegrown in a 1,500 square foot garden.

“When you’re here, enjoying some of our treats at our retail store to experience the Okanagan and taste the Okanagan,” he said. “There’s nothing better than a fresh strawberry or peach off a tree.”

Both certified red seal chefs, the pair decided to open the shop as Tanya had to take a step back from cooking with some health concerns.

“It just came naturally,” Jon said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Just Posted

Locals join Kelowna Gospels Mission’s Strides to End Homelessness

It’s the eighth year of the fundraising walk and run

In Photos: Lake Country complex fills with children for festival

The fourth annual Children’s Festival was held Saturday

VIDEO: Kelowna cake company expanding to offer fancy donuts

We recommend the oreo donut, or the bacon, caramel, popcorn kind

Lake Country residents have mixed reviews for new 6-storey apartment complex

Council approved a development permit for the tallest apartment complex a few weeks ago

NOCS looks forward to mountain biking season

Mountain bike society celebrates successes while planning for the future.

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Update: loud bang, shaking felt in the Shuswap caused by minor earthquake

Shuswap Emergency Program alerted but no damage reported

Province asks for public input to make communities more walkable, bike friendly

Comments accepted online until April 15

Mysterious bang shakes Shuswap, no cause confirmed

Police, fire and ambulance crews respond but no injuries or damages located

New-look Whitecaps fall 3-2 to Minnesota in MLS season opener

Late charge comes up just short for Vancouver side

B.C. First Nations youth ready to sing during International Women’s Day

Group requested to peform their song ‘Worthy’ during New Westminster event

B.C. medical students call for more residency spots to curb doctor shortage

Group plans day of action to fight stigma of not landing a spot and to urge government to change

PHOTOS: Skiers from across B.C. take part in Okanagan championship

Hundreds of skiers gather in the Larch Hills for a sunny day of ski competition

GUEST COLUMN: John Horgan has gone missing in U.S. lumber dispute

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson questions payments to Washington governor

Most Read