Vernon soil producer takes home national cannabis award

BlueSky Organics took home the Best Growing Media title at the Grow-up National Cannabis Awards

Vernon’s BlueSky Organics was named the winner of the Best Growing Media at the Grow-up National Cannabis Awards Nov. 30, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Vernon’s BlueSky Organics has been recognized nationally by professionals and companies in the cannabis industry.

The company’s specialized soil and nutrient blends for organic cannabis and agriculture production was voted Best Growing Media at the Grow-up National Cannabis Awards.

The awards gala is a national annual event honouring cannabis professionals and companies, recognizing excellence and innovation in the industry. The winners were announced at a conference and expo in Niagara Falls on Nov. 30.

BlueSky Organics won the Best Nutrients award at the 2019 event. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is especially gratifying because our peers voted for us, we are very proud of our products, and how they help growers with better quality and increased yields.” said Mary Horvatincic, co-founder and CEO of BlueSky.

The company’s range of growing media includes Supersoil, packed with 17 ingredients ranging from kelp meal to volcanic rock dust, high porosity coconut, peat and perlite products, and bonded starter plugs, blocks and pyramids.

BlueSky promotes sustainable growing practices with products that are compostable and come from nature.

The company is also working with University of British Columbia Okanagan researchers to develop sustainable growing media using waste byproducts.

Other notable winners at the awards included Vancouver-born actor Seth Rogan, who was named best celebrity grower, beating out Willie Nelson, Tommy Chong, Jim Belushi, San Francisco Rapper Berner, Melissa Etheridge, and Snoop Dog.

READ MORE: Okanagan cannabis retailers feel ‘squeezed out’ by illicit operators, public stores: survey

READ MORE: Vernon soil producer up for 6 cannabis awards

Brendan Shykora

cannabis