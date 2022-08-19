A mural featuring a scoreboard and a great blue heron is being created on The Roster. (Lacey & Layla Art rendering)

Vernon business mural takes flight

City and community support The Roster art honouring herons

There’s at least one new mural going ahead in Vernon.

Council and the community have shown their support for a mural on the side of The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill featuring a heron and a score clock.

“I am not fond of council having discretion over what type of mural a private business owner chooses to put on their building,” Coun. Kelly Fehr said. “As long as it does not have any profanity or image generally viewed as inappropriate then I am supportive.”

The Roster also rolled out an online survey on Facebook gauging support of the mural. The poll resulted in more than 97 per cent of respondents voting yes.

Work is beginning today (Friday, Aug. 19) on the large artwork.

“In the meantime make sure to stop by and enjoy our Blue Heron Cocktail with partial proceeds going to support the Heronry Protection Society,” The Roster said. “You can also make additional donations.”

READ MORE: Mural and fundraiser honour Vernon’s herons

READ MORE: Thousands petition for/against Vernon art project

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

birdsLocal BusinessVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bell Media to launch CTV newsroom review amid criticism of Lisa LaFlamme ouster
Next story
Historic electric seaplane successfully completes flight across B.C.’s Georgia Strait

Just Posted

Kelowna Springs golf course was identified as a major opportunity for new industrial development in March 2020. (Photo/KSGC/Facebook)
Next round for city council on Kelowna Springs golf course

(Elton Rohn Fan Page/Facebook)
Have you ever seen the rain on the yellow brick road? CCR and Elton John tributes coming to Okanagan

Kelowna Made
Kelowna Made: one-day festival to take over City Park

Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is proposing the centre for property at 2605 O’Reilly Road. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Changes needed to approve Kelowna wildlife clinic: City staff