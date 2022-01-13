Vernon aircraft engine distributor soars to world honour

Vernon Rotech Motors Ltd. employees Eddie Ronveaux (from left), Rob Seaton and Jerry Reinhardt enjoy some espresso from the machine/trophy the company was awarded for being the best global ROTAX Aircraft Engines Distributor for the second straight year. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It was the centrepiece attraction of a major aeronautical show in Europe in 2021.

A disbanded engine turned into an espresso machine as a major trophy to be awarded to the top ROTAX Aircraft Engines Distributor.

The trophy/machine, with a few alterations made for Canadian electrical purposes, now sits atop a borrowed cabinet in an Okanagan Landing office.

Vernon’s Rotech Motor Ltd. was awarded the trophy, beating out all other ROTAX distributors in the United States, Germany, Italy and France.

“It came in a huge wooden crate,” smiled Rob Seaton, Vernon Rotech director. “They sent us the trophy just before Christmas time. It also came with a grinder and some cup sets.”

The award in 2020 was a traditional – smaller, less heavier – trophy.

Founded in late 2016, Rotech Motor Ltd. is the Canadian distributor for ROTAX aircraft engines, located at the Vernon Regional Airport.

The first ROTAX engine was produced in 1975 and today, they sell more piston-powered aircraft engines than any other manufacturer.

With 19 distributors worldwide, the ROTAX Distributor of the year competition encourages performance in not only engine sales volume, but also pilot/technician support, technical training and warranty processing. With perseverance, and a small but dedicated staff, Rotech Motor Ltd. has become a respected ROTAX aircraft engine distributor.

To win the award two years in a row for a small company with seven full-time employees is a feather in its collective cap for Rotech.

“We were quite shocked,” said Seaton. “It’s a points-based system and we did a lot of work. We did a fuel test after they received some noise complaints about an engine product.”

Marc Becker, manager of Aircraft Business at BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG in Austria, said in handing out the award in 2020 Rotech has undergone exceptional development and grown into one of the valuable distributors.

“They have provided exceptional services in all of the Americas for all certified business and for all customers in Canada,” said Becker. “The dedication to excellent, fast and reliable service and support is a cornerstone of the success of our engines in these territories.”

