The Highland Valley Copper mine, near Logan Lake, is the largest open pit copper mine in Canada. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The Highland Valley Copper mine, near Logan Lake, is the largest open pit copper mine in Canada. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Union, company consider mediator’s proposal at B.C.’s biggest open pit copper mine

Teck, Steelworkers at B.C.’s Highland Valley Copper mull mediator’s contract proposal

Talks between Teck Resources Ltd. and the United Steelworkers union at a British Columbia copper mine have ended as the two sides consider a mediator’s proposals to resolve a labour dispute.

A statement from mediators Corinn Bell and Vince Ready says they have issued recommendations for a settlement between Teck and the union’s Local 7619 at the Highland Valley Copper mine in B.C.’s southern Interior.

Details of the contract will not be released until Teck’s executive committee and the roughly 1,000 union members vote on the proposals.

An official with the union says a date and location for the vote are still being arranged and members have been told to continue to report for work as usual.

A statement from Teck Resources says the union’s ratification vote must be concluded no later than Jan. 24.

Steelworkers members at Canada’s largest open pit copper and molybdenum mine have been without a contract since Sept. 30, 2021.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Teck says United Steelworkers issue strike notice at B.C.’s largest copper mine

Labourmining

Previous story
Salmon Arm couple share passion for plant-based food at new bistro

Just Posted

Dogs were carefree today, while their owners are concerned about a body that was found at the Glenmore dog park yesterday (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

Pixabay photo
UPDATE: Emergency repair puts Vernon under water quality advisory

Kidston Elementary School
Vernon, Coldstream, Armstrong schools reporting COVID-19 exposures

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 has received $250,000 from the province’s Community Gaming Grants program to assist with the goal of constructing a boathouse/training centre on Shuswap Lake. The groups is among five successful applicants for funding from the Shuswap and North Okanagan. (File photo)
Gaming funds a win-win for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects