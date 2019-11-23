Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

Tesla’s pickup likely to appeal to drivers who want an electric vehicle that can handle outdoors

Elon Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle.

The CEO of Tesla will unveil a new electric pickup truck at the Los Angeles Auto Show Thursday night.

With the launch, Tesla is edging into the most profitable corner of the U.S. auto market, where buyers tend to have fierce brand loyalty. Tesla’s pickup is more likely to appeal to weekend warriors who want an electric vehicle that can handle some outdoor adventure. But it could end up cutting into Tesla’s electric vehicle sedan sales instead of winning over traditional pickup truck drivers.

Tesla has struggled to meet delivery targets for its sedans, and some fear the new vehicle will shift the company’s attention away from the goal of more consistently meeting its targets.

ALSO READ: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man, two firms duped investors with $5-million Ponzi scheme, regulator says

Just Posted

Protestors swarm Kelowna RCMP detachment after ‘unfounded’ sexual assault report

The high number of assualts were deemed unfounded by investigators earlier this month

Rockets pick up 3rd win in a row with victory over T-Birds

Kelowna continues a two-game road trip Saturday against the Tri-City Americans

Special weather statement continues for Okanagan highways

Environment Canada warns of freezing rain and flurries over the weekend

West Kelowna’s losing streak extends to 10 as Warriors fall short in homecoming

The Warriors played their first home game since Oct. 25 Friday night

Home fire displaces Okanagan tenants for “at least one night”

Firefighters able to contain fire to a single room

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

Okanagan Safeway store will be missed by many

The Vernon grocery store officially closes doors at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Crash closes Highway 1 near Chase, both directions closed until further notice

DriveBC reported the highway closure around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon

B.C. Teachers’ Federation protests outside BC NDP Convention

‘Our working conditions are the kids’ learning conditions and you can’t separate that,’ teacher says

Lack of ‘ride-thrus’ a missed opportunity as ‘cyclists run on calories,’ B.C. councillor says

Councillor notes no Saanich bylaws prohibit bike drive-thrus

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into safe containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Most Read