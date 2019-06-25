Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales rose 1.7% in April

Wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in volume terms

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales increased 1.7 per cent to $65.3 billion in April, boosted by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector.

The result topped the 0.2 per cent gain that had been expected on average by economists, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Sales were up in five of seven subsectors accounting for 86 per cent of total wholesale sales.

Wholesale sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector rose 3.2 per cent to $11.8 billion, the highest level since November 2017.

The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector increased 2.2 per cent to $13.9 billion.

Wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in volume terms.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Just Posted

“It’ll happen again”: Lake Country council has no answers for flood victims

Flood victim snuffed when she asked about future provisions to stop water main breaks from occuring

Rutland community rallies against McCurdy house

Nearly 100 neighbours protested Kelowna’s newest ‘wet’ supportive housing project

United Way recognizes Maxine DeHart

Architect of hugely successful drive-thru fundraising breakfast given Community Distinction Award

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain and risk of thunderstorms across the Okanagan tonight

Peachland residents worry about lug-nut thief

Several Facebook users agreed that someone is tampering with their cars

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth, sets Canadian space record

Native of Saint-Lambert, Que., set a record for longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days

Companies need clearer rules on workplace relationships, study suggests

One-third of Canadians have been in love at work, and half say no policy on the matter exists

B.C. premier says Greyhound replacement news could come shortly

Province is working with the private sector to find a solution, says premier

Okanagan bylaw officer best in B.C.

Al Harrison of Vernon named Bylaw Officer of the Year at annual association conference

Man accused of assault at South Okanagan beach gets bail

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was granted bail at the Penticton provincial courthouse on Monday

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Most Read