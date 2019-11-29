Kunal Chander, Bean To Cup manager, shares his good vibes through latte art and the coffeehouse’s great marketing. (Morning Star file photo)

Small North Okanagan businesses up against B.C.’s best

Last day to vote for Sugarbee’s, Bean to Cup, MQN Architecture, Roost Solar, Summit Tiny Homes and Raven Hair Studio

Half a dozen Vernon businesses are up against the best in B.C.

Six Vernon businesses are nominees in the Small Business B.C. Awards, two of which have earned a nod in more than one category.

Bean to Cup has been nominated Best Employer and Best Marketer.

Sugarbee’s Ice Cream Company has been nominated Best Youth Entrepreneur and Premier’s People’s Choice.

Another Best Youth Entrepreneur is Raven Hair Studio.

Also up for Best Marketer is Summit Tiny Homes.

Another Best Employer nomination went to MQN Architecture and Interior Design.

Roost Solar earned a nomination for Best Innovation.

Friday, Nov. 29 is the last day day for nominations and voting online here.

