Salmon Arm Waterslides plan to open on June 27, with full COVID-19 protocols in place. (Salmon Arm Waterslides photo)

Salmon Arm Waterslides to splash into summer come late June

Owner says protocols for preventing spread of COVID-19 will be in place

Come the end of June, options in Salmon Arm for splishing and splashing outside of your bathtub will be expanding.

Gord Erickson, owner of Salmon Arm Waterslides, confirms that his business will be opening on June 27.

He said measures are being put in place to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

The table set-up at the waterslides will be expanded to about three times usual size to allow safe distances between patrons.

Staff will be at the bottom of the slides to ensure people go up more slowly with space between them.

Erickson said reports have shown that chlorine reduces the risk of transmission in pools.

“Especially exterior ones, they’re not at high risk at all.”

Doors that previously allowed people to go through either way will now separate traffic in from traffic out.

Read more: Salmon Arm gets look at new rec centre options

Read more: History mystery – Mammoth-sized lake discovered at Shuswap Lake

Santizing washrooms will be stepped up.

Erickson said the health authority monitors facilities such as his, and have required an action safety plan regarding the coronavirus. Normal testing will be carried out.

With Alberta tourists not being allowed to come to town, he doesn’t expect to make a profit, a reality which is often the norm for the waterslide.

“I don’t usually make money but the community loves it, the kids love it; it’s kept running for that.”

He said he’s doing it because the community could use a kind of morale boost.

“The kids so badly need it and the parents too.”

Starting June 27, Salmon Arm Waterslides will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.


Salmon Arm

