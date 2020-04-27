Program builds Okanagan tourism resiliency amid COVID-19

For most of the industry, this is the eighth week of provincial shut down

Support is on the way for tourism-related businesses needing a hand navigating assistance programs.

Details on a new tourism program will be released in a webinar today, Monday, April 27 at 2 p.m. hosted by the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Industry.

“For most of our tourism industry, this is the eighth week of our provincial shut down as we all do our best to follow the direction of Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Glenn Mandziuk, TOTA President & CEO.

Over the initial few weeks, TOTA has been reaching out to personally connect with more than 800 industry stakeholders to understand issues and concerns and to feed those up daily to the provincial and federal governments.

“Through these conversations with you, it has become clear that many stakeholders need support in navigating the various assistance programs that are available, where they are eligible, and what steps they need to take to obtain the many opportunities for relief or benefits,” said Mandziuk.

With the British Columbia Regional Tourism Secretariat representing the five Regional Destination Management Organizations (RDMO) in the province and partners at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, go2HR, Indigenous Tourism BC, Tourism Industry Association of BC, Community DMOs, and Destination BC, a new Tourism Program for the industry is being activated this week.

“This work will see our organization at TOTA pivoting our efforts to provide the one on one direct support we have heard industry asking for,” said Mandziuk.

The April 27 Tourism Resiliency webinar will provide tourism stakeholders in the Thompson Okanagan with information and details on how TOTA has been preparing to work to assist you and the next steps in how to participate in this new program.

Register online here.

READ MORE: ‘Money needs to get out the door’ Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster says

READ MORE: Vernon recreation services hit hard by COVID-19

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusTourism