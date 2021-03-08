The goal of the group is to help women owned businesses recover from the pandemic and to assist women to become angel investors and women owned or co-owned businesses to better access capital.

The goal of the group is to help women owned businesses recover from the pandemic and to assist women to become angel investors and women owned or co-owned businesses to better access capital.

Okanagan women’s investor fund launched to aid women-owned businesses

Twenty-five women have formed a new Okanagan angel investment fund

A group of 25 women have formed an Okanagan-based investment fund to focus on correcting the gender imbalance faced by female entrepreneurs when seeking investment and increase the number of women who are active start-up company investors.

To mark International Women’s Day, the Okanagan Women’s Mentoring and Angel Network (WMAN) is accepting applications from female-founded, led or co-led businesses within the region.

Co-founder and general partner Camille Saltman said the goal is to increase the number of women angel investors, remedy the gender gap in start-up funding and aid women business owners who bear the brunt of economic fallout from the pandemic.

Okanagan WMAN is part of the Women’s Equity Lab (WEL), founded in Victoria in 2017. Women’s Equity Lab’s (WEL) mission is to increase equal gender opportunity in the area of early-stage investing. There have been three funds launched under the WEL banner in Victoria since 2017 and one in Vancouver in 2020.

Saltman was inspired to create the group following her experience with colleague Sarah Sutherland building the Entrepreneurship@UBCO mentorship program.

According to Saltman, once completing the program, women-led start-ups still struggled to obtain investment.

“Starting a business can be daunting, but having access to funding and mentorship through the collective experience of more than 20 successful businesswomen and entrepreneurs will make a big difference for early-stage start-ups in the Okanagan region,” she said. “I believe our focus on female founders and leaders will not only help to level the playing field but lead to more game-changing ideas making it to market and an increase in women-led business in general.”

In the WEL model, partners in the investment round meet regularly to learn how to invest in companies, discuss opportunities, vet deal flow and make investment decisions. In the Okanagan, each participant will invest $5,500 for a pool of almost $140,000, which is then used to co-invest in companies the group thinks will generate the best return.

Funding applications can be sent to camille@re-search-design.com

READ MORE: International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

READ MORE: Female business owners in Penticton share their stories for International Women’s Day

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

International Women's Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Small Business Spotlight: Vernon bookstore specializes in more than literature
Next story
Artistic Shuswap entrepreneurs branch into culinary arts with The Night Café

Just Posted

Fire truck.
Reports of brush fire in Vernon just a slash pile

Fire reported off Silver Star Road Monday afternoon

Noah Vaten(left) smoking a cigarette out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on a brief break during his manslaughter trial on March 8, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Accused Kelowna killer ‘blacked out’ on cocaine, kicked cop shop window looking for help

Video of Noah Vaten’s interrogation shown during manslaughter trial details night of Canada Day killing in the accused’s own words

The goal of the group is to help women owned businesses recover from the pandemic and to assist women to become angel investors and women owned or co-owned businesses to better access capital.
Okanagan women’s investor fund launched to aid women-owned businesses

Twenty-five women have formed a new Okanagan angel investment fund

An investigation is ongoing into a two-vehicle collision Sunday, March 7, shortly before 3:30 p.m. in Coldstream on Highway 97 at College Way that sent one driver to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Coldstream collision sends one to hospital

Two vehicles involved in collision Sunday, March 7, at Highway 97 and College Way

The District of Coldstream is expected to give first two readings to its five-year financial plan bylaw at its regular meeting Monday, March 8. The plan includes a proposed 1.4 per cent tax hike for residents(Morning Star file photo)
Coldstream proposes small tax hike

Five-year financial plan to be presented at meeting includes 1.4 per cent hike for 2021

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

(File photo)
RCMP seek witnesses after 2 different reports of man chasing children in Kelowna

Both incidents occured around Dougall Road in Rutland

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

It's tick season in South Okanagan.
Tick season has started in South Okanagan

A Penticton adventure company collected 200 ticks last year to be studied for Lyme Disease

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

Most Read