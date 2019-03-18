MQN brings Georgie gold home to Okanagan

Local Okanagan firm, MQN Architecture & Interior Design was a top five finalist in 5 categories at this years’ 2019 Georgie Awards held in Vancouver Saturday, March 9.

“Our team was ecstatic to be selected as a finalist again this year by the CHBA BC in five categories let alone to bring home two Georgie Awards,” said Partner Dora Anderson.

“A finalist nomination in the Georgie Awards is a coveted achievement within the residential construction industry. With many annual entries and strong competition, it is not an easy task,” added Neil Moody, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia.

This year MQN submitted a custom lakeside home titled Boomerang Bay.

“This captivating home stays true to prairie style architecture and design as it is rooted in nature with a sense of place. Prairie buildings are, as Frank Lloyd Wright said, ‘Married to the ground.’ Utilizing nature as a primary source of inspiration for materiality along with the use of tree and plant motifs expressed in the custom millwork, furniture, art glass and metal works throughout the home echoes prairie style ideals while keeping the emphasis on integration with the surrounding landscape, horizontal lines, craftsmanship and simplicity,” Anderson said of the home.

“Much like building, success is not built by one person but by a team, which is why we are proud to share this build and award with our wonderful clients and all the talented hard-working local Okanagan building partners that worked with us to make this dream home a reality,” said partner Brian Quiring.

For more information about the Georgie Awards and photos of Boomerang Bay, visit georgieawards.ca.

Okanagan partners include Bercum Builders, Arden Tile, C&S Tile, Dennis Taylor Painting, Emco-The Ensuite, Terry Harris Cabinets, Flo Form Countertops, Artist Doug Alcock, Sundial Lighting, K2 Stone, Mason John Farina. The Canadian Home Builders’ Association of BC is the provincial voice of the residential construction industry in British Columbia representing more than 1,950 members through an affiliated network of nine local home building associations located throughout the province. The industry contributes over $23.1 billion in investment value to British Columbia’s economy creating 200,000 jobs in new home construction, renovation, and repair – one of the largest employers in British Columbia.

The Georgie Awards, presented by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia, are recognized both provincially and nationally as a premier housing awards program that highlights and celebrates excellence in home building in British Columbia. The Awards are provincial in scope and aim to showcase the commitment and dedication to the high standards that CHBA BC member companies strive to uphold. A Georgie Award has become an industry stamp of quality. The quality of entries and the calibre of projects is a testament to the talents and efforts of CHBA BC members.

The awards gala was a spectacular black-tie event, presented by emcee Todd Talbot, co-host of Love It or List It Vancouver, in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 650 industry professionals. Guests were treated to entertainment by Acrofire, a seated dinner and an after party at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver.

