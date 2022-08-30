The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence at Kelowna’s International Airport officially opened on Aug. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and speeches (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence at Kelowna’s International Airport officially opened on Aug. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and speeches (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

KF Aerospace opens cocktail napkin dream, Centre for Excellence

The centre is home to the World War II Mosquito plane

The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence is officially open.

Media was invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the aviation learning space.

The event started with speeches by KF Aerospace Executive Director Paula Quinn and Founder Barry Lapointe, Kelowna Airport Director Sam Samaddar and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

The four speakers then cut the red ribbon and welcomed attendees to tour the centre.

The Centre for Excellence opens to the public Wednesday (Aug. 31) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Historic Mosquito warplane finds new home in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport celebrating 75 years in flight

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Air TravelAirportKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal
Next story
Pandemic causes inventory shortage for Shuswap car dealers

Just Posted

Lake Life Lottery gives B.C. residents a chance to win more than $2 million in prizes. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Lake Life Lottery launches in support of Kelowna General Hospital and YMCA

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP want to keep prolific thief off the streets

Dress for Success Kelowna is hosting a pop-up clothing sale from Sept. 8 to 10 (contributed)
Dress for Success in Kelowna this September

The lights in South East Kelowna were most visible at night.(Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17.) (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Government comes together across Okanagan Lake to dim lights for residents

Pop-up banner image