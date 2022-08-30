KF Aerospace opens cocktail napkin dream, Centre for Excellence

The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence is officially open.
Media was invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the aviation learning space.
The event started with speeches by KF Aerospace Executive Director Paula Quinn and Founder Barry Lapointe, Kelowna Airport Director Sam Samaddar and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.
The four speakers then cut the red ribbon and welcomed attendees to tour the centre.
The Centre for Excellence opens to the public Wednesday (Aug. 31) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
