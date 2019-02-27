Contributed

Kelowna business woman first in the Okanagan to specialize in commercial real estate

Meghan O’Mara is the vice president of sales and leasing with HM Commercial

With 10 years of business experience under her belt, Meghan O’Mara is an inspiring business woman.

Being recognized as the first woman to specialize in commercial real estate in the Okanagan was an empowering moment for her in the industry.

Coming from an entrepreneurial background, with 10 years of business experience, the vice president of sales and leasing with HM Commercial, said you don’t grow without pushing yourself.

“I’m also excited to have a platform to inspire other women, with my story and how I’ve managed to find a place in a male dominated industry,” she said.

RELATED: Tickets now on sale for Kelowna’s Women in Business event

”I sincerely love what I do for so many reasons, and being a part of shaping this amazing community has become a mission that is close to my heart.”

Commercial real estate came with responsibility and a pressure to perform, she said. “Sometimes that pressure gets to me, however I do my best to use is as my fuel.”

Her biggest accomplishment would be seeing the Innovation Centre to 100 per cent leased.

“That project has changed not only the tech industry, but downtown Kelowna – having a small hand in that success is, and always will be a career highlight,” O’Mara said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon kickboxing champion honoured for Top 40 Over 40

Just Posted

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sunshine abounds and a dust warning for one Okanagan city

Expect to be cold and that there’s some Vitamin C.

West Kelowna council hands grant-in-aid funding to local not-for-profits

Mayor Gord Milsom and council invited the organizations to council Tuesday

Contract expiration not retirement for West Kelowna’s Jim Zaffino

Mayor and council chose to not renew Zaffino’s contract, it expires June 28

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates The Oscars

The concert will take place March 8 in Kelowna

The 11th Annual Swinging with the Stars raises record funds

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association raised a record $464,439

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould

My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

After decades of believing a highway attraction named Mac was the biggest moose in the world, Moose Jaw was toppled from top spot

Lower gas prices help Canada’s inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

Excluding gasoline, the agency said inflation was 2.1 per cent last month

B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Horgan speaks to business leaders at Victoria Chamber of Commerce

Canadian ski resorts upbeat despite extreme weather experiences this winter

The bitterly cold weather has been seen to varying degrees across Canada

Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand

Cohen says he does not have direct evidence that Trump colluded with the Russian government

Dead deer indicates seasonal movement of predators

Cougars, wolves and coyotes one step behind prey seeking food in valley bottoms

Government, First Nations enter talks to avoid court action over Site C dam

The trial was expected to start in 2022

Most Read