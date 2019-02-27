Kelowna business woman first in the Okanagan to specialize in commercial real estate

Meghan O’Mara is the vice president of sales and leasing with HM Commercial

With 10 years of business experience under her belt, Meghan O’Mara is an inspiring business woman.

Being recognized as the first woman to specialize in commercial real estate in the Okanagan was an empowering moment for her in the industry.

Coming from an entrepreneurial background, with 10 years of business experience, the vice president of sales and leasing with HM Commercial, said you don’t grow without pushing yourself.

“I’m also excited to have a platform to inspire other women, with my story and how I’ve managed to find a place in a male dominated industry,” she said.

”I sincerely love what I do for so many reasons, and being a part of shaping this amazing community has become a mission that is close to my heart.”

Commercial real estate came with responsibility and a pressure to perform, she said. “Sometimes that pressure gets to me, however I do my best to use is as my fuel.”

Her biggest accomplishment would be seeing the Innovation Centre to 100 per cent leased.

“That project has changed not only the tech industry, but downtown Kelowna – having a small hand in that success is, and always will be a career highlight,” O’Mara said.

