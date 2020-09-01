Ikea (File photo)

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

Ikea has joined other big box stores in making masks mandatory for shoppers.

In a statement Monday (Aug. 31) Ikea Canada said the new policy is nationwide. There are two stories in B.C. – one in Coquitlam and the other in Richmond. The company also has collection points located in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Victoria.

“Throughout the ongoing situation with COVID-19, we continue to monitor and seek guidance from local authorities and health officials.”

People unable to wear a mask or face coverings for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from the new policy.

Ikea Canada said it is working to reopen food courts.

The furniture store joins Walmart, Costco and Starbucks in making masks mandatory.

ALSO READ: Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told
Next story
Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Just Posted

UPDATE: Lake Country water outage cancelled

An infrastructure upgrade along Okanagan Centre Rd. W for Sept. 1 has been cancelled

Upper Mission, Ramada shootings unrelated to recent gun death in Kelowna

One man died following a shooting in the McCulloch area of Kelowna on Sunday

EDITORIAL: Continuing caution to control COVID-19

New cases of pandemic continue to increase in British Columbia

Okanagan Forest Task Force discovers several abandoned campfires in backcountry

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is reminding people to extinguish campfires

Heavy police presence reported near Enderby

Police dogs, helicopters spotted near Canyon Road, Hullcar area

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

North Okanagan-Shuswap schools to compel mask use through kindness

Non-compliance may result in loss of in-class instruction, bus use

North Okanagan break-and-enter suspect still on loose

Police called after surveillance video showed man on property looking into windows of buildings

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Summerland’s history featured in Okanagan Historical Society’s annual report

Three local historians have contributed articles to 2020 publication

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

Most Read