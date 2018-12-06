Eggnog first emerged as a Christmas holiday favourite in England, where the aristocracy popularized, before becoming a favourite in North America by the 1800s. (Black Press file photo)

Holiday secret revealed: Why you only get eggnog at this time of the year

Canadians drank almost eight million litres of eggnog in 2016

According to Statistics Canada, Canadians consumed 5.2 million litres of eggnog in December 2016 — more than twice the volume of eggnog — 2.6 million — consumed in November 2016.

The English aristocracy first popularized eggnog as a holiday favourite before it jumped across the Atlantic Ocean to become a favourite in North America in the 1800s.

The frothy egg concoction made out of milk, cream, spices, nutmeg, and clove remains a subject of interest for marketing experts, who are continuously forced to answer an enduring question about it: why is not available outside the holiday season?

RELATED: Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

The answer, according to a recent article in Slate, is simply: it does not sell outside the winter months, and customers have been resentful, event critical of merchants, who offer it for sale too ‘early.’

December is also the peak month for sales of whipping cream. In December 2016, Canadians bought 5.7 million litres of whipping cream. October — the month of Thanksgiving — generally records the second-highest sales with 4.9 million litres sold in October 2016.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Straight from Dehart
Next story
Okanagan home builders challenge energy efficiency initiative

Just Posted

Kelowna Kiwanis Festival looks for registrations

Registration ends Jan. 15

Kelowna Chinese association in need of a new home

The old building will be demolished in March

Rockets hold off Tri-City and win in shootout

The Rockets were up 3-0 but came out with the big home ice win

Candy Cane Lane returns to Rutland

The annual light up event in Kelowna will continue until Jan. 1

Kelowna director turns camera on herself to break taboos

The director and her partner hope to break the stigma against life in a wheel chair in documentary

Vote for the winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Awards

Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer

Holiday secret revealed: Why you only get eggnog at this time of the year

Canadians drank almost eight million litres of eggnog in 2016

B.C. fisherman seen in vessel spinning in circles arrested for alleged drunk boating

RCMP said the boat operator was ‘grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby’

Where is the B.C. woman attempting to be the oldest person to sail the world?

B.C. sailor Jeanne Socrates’s potentially record-breaking mission is two-months underway

Canadian businesses face retaliatory risk after Huawei arrest: analysts

Justice Department says the U.S. is seeking Meng Wanzhou’s extradition, but is not providing further details

New Canada Elite Basketball League partners with Canada Basketball

The league is slated to start in 2019 with teams in Hamilton, St. Catharines, Guelph, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Abbotsford

Women in vulnerable demographics most at risk of domestic homicide, study finds

Of the 476 people slain in a domestic homicide during that time, new report found 76 per cent of them were women or girls

OPEC looks to cut oil production to support falling price

The price of both benchmark U.S. crude and the standard for internationally traded oil fell 22 per cent in November.

Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ tops Golden Globes nominations

“Vice” topped all contenders Thursday, in nominations announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, including best picture, comedy and best actor nominations for Christian Bale.

Most Read