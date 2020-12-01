Downtown Vernon curbside pick up parking now in drive

12 locations along 30th Avenue intended to help retail and dining sectors amid COVID-19

Twelve new curbside pickup parking spots are now in effect along 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)

Shopping local, while keeping your distance, has just gotten a whole lot easier in Vernon.

The City of Vernon has launched a pilot curbside pickup program in Downtown, starting Dec. 1 running through to Feb. 27, 2021. With 12 curbside pickup locations on 30th Avenue, the program is intended to help the retail and dining sectors provide another option to safely continue business while helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Vernon curbs COVID-19 impacts with pickup parking downtown

Each pickup location allows for free 10-minute loading and is not meant to be a long-term parking stall.

“We are counting on our businesses and customers to use these spaces in a responsible manner consistent with the intent of the program,” Downtown Vernon Association executive director Susan Lehman said. “Bylaw services will not be monitoring these spaces for time limits, but they will respond to a service request if someone has exceeded the 10-minute time limit.”

Ordering online or by phone and paying in advance will be encouraged to minimize the time required to complete curbside transactions. While each business will have its own process for pickup and delivery, all Provincial Health Orders that are in place regarding distancing, masks, and sanitizing will be followed.

“This program is about protecting customers who are unable to come inside stores and protecting the employees as well,” said Lehman. “While also benefiting the businesses so that they can continue to serve their customers.”

READ MORE: ‘Tis the season to protect your packages: Vernon RCMP

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Shop Local

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. residents worried about COVID-19 deficit, business survey finds

Just Posted

Twelve new curbside pickup parking spots are now in effect along 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Downtown Vernon curbside pick up parking now in drive

12 locations along 30th Avenue intended to help retail and dining sectors amid COVID-19

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses walking sticks while walking up a hill, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Interior Health reports 83 more COVID-19 infections overnight

46 cases are now associated with a COVID-19 community cluster in Revelstoke

Mayor Colin Basran at the announcement of the 2021 Tim Horton’s Brier to be hosted in Kelowna on Nov. 21. (Contributed)
Tim Hortons Brier not coming to Kelowna

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Curling Canada to move to hub model, similar to the NHL playoffs

An Enderby restaurant and pub has been shut down since Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2020 as a precaution after a guest reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. (Howard Johnson photo)
Enderby pub shuts down after guest reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

The Howard Johnson hotel, restaurant and pub has been closed since Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29

Charitables is partnering with Mamas for Mamas and the Central Okanagan Food Drive for a holiday gift drive. (Charitables)
Shop local, support the vulnerable: Kelowna marketplace partners with charities for holiday gift drive

Charitables is partnering with Mamas for Mamas and the Central Okanagan Food Bank

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

Brent Ross poses with his dog Jack who died over the weekend after asphyxiating on a ball. Ross hopes his experience serves as a cautionary tale to other dog owners. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm man warns others after dog dies from choking on a ball

Brent Ross grieving the sudden loss of Jack, a healthy, seven-year-old chocolate lab

This year’s Candlelight Vigil, United Against Violence Against Women, on Dec. 6, 2020 will not be in person at the campuses of Okanagan College due to COVID-19, but people will be able to gather online to watch a video presentation and light a candle in remembrance. (Image contributed)
Violence against women in North Okanagan-Shuswap to be remembered online

Participants in virtual vigil Dec. 6 asked to light a candle and post photo on social media

Robert Gibson, born November 24, 2020 is in BC Children’s Hospital. Photo contributed
Princeton baby fights for his life, with parents at his side

A Go Fund Me campaign has been started to help family with expenses

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at their project site in Kitimat. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Grapevine Optical was the victim of an early morning break and enter Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Crime Stoppers Okanagan / Facebook)
Collection of designer sunglasses stolen from South Okanagan eye-wear shop

Crime Stoppers is seeking the identity of two male suspects

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

Most Read