People stand on decks at the bow of the Celebrity Cruises vessel Celebrity Eclipse as it leaves port in Vancouver for a trip to Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People stand on decks at the bow of the Celebrity Cruises vessel Celebrity Eclipse as it leaves port in Vancouver for a trip to Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cruise ship stuck in Vancouver by tugboat strike may sail today, passengers are told

Social media accounts flooded with complaints from people saying they are trapped aboard

Passengers on an Alaska cruise ship stranded in Vancouver by a tugboat strike have been told the ship will likely set sail later today.

Celebrity Cruises says the Celebrity Eclipse, which had been due to depart Sunday afternoon, is unable to leave the Port of Vancouver without the tugs, but staff are “working diligently” with local authorities to resolve the situation so the ship can sail.

An onboard announcement this morning from the ship’s captain said the Eclipse is tied to a barge whose crew are on strike.

The captain said the barge crew is refusing to move it, while other tugboat companies still operating in the port won’t move the barge either because they don’t own it.

Celebrity Cruises’ social media accounts have been flooded with complaints from people saying they are trapped aboard the Eclipse.

The Canadian Merchant Service Guild began job action on all 30 Seaspan tugs in the province Thursday after it said contract negotiations reached an impasse.

The announcement to passengers was made around 10:30 a.m. while The Canadian Press was speaking with someone on the ship.

“This is a most unusual and unfortunate situation and we are as frustrated as you are,” the captain said.

The Celebrity Eclipse has a capacity of 2,850 people.

—Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Summer of recovery’: Pandemic-stricken tourism industry sees signs of optimism

Cruise ShipsLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Hot Sax is one of the scheduled performers at the inaugural Peachland Making Waves Mural Festival September 3-4. (Photo/Peachland Mural Festival)
Peachland poised to ‘make waves’ for Labour Day weekend

Photo taken Friday night outside the party. (Submitted)
Witnesses speak out on wild party in Kelowna ending in arrests and pepper spray

Damage to Mission Creek Greenway during flooding in June 2022. (Photo/RDCO)
Another section of Mission Creek Greenway reopens after June flooding

Nori Wentowrth stands with wife Kristyn, Barn Owl Brewing staff, and a Tommy Gun’s barber after shaving his beard in support of Kelowna General Hospital’s renal ward (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Kelowna man’s clean face raises money for renal ward at hospital

Pop-up banner image