COVID-19 fails to curb opening of North Okanagan farm orchard

Davison Orchards going ahead with May 1 seasonal opening

A popular Vernon destination is sprouting into spring, despite coronavirus.

Davison Orchards re-opens for its 35th year Friday, May 1, but the playground, animal barn and café will remain closed until further notice.

While this year’s opening will look different, the family is excited that they can continue to serve the community in their iconic Bella Vista location.

“These days are challenging for all of us,” said Laura Shaw, fourth generation Davison, “and it’s hard to not be sharing our orchard in our usual way. However, it is a privilege to be farmers and to provide wholesome food from our fields and also from our bakery and cannery. We look forward to when we can open up our animal area, playground and café, but in the meantime we will continue to provide the services we can: Davison farmhouse food.”

The family and staff at Davison Orchards are busy preparing for the upcoming opening of the market this Friday, May 1st. The shelves are stocked full with hundreds of jars of jams, salsas, chutneys, pepper jellies and more. The cannery has been busy all winter preparing these delicious products, with the addition of three new preserves: Ginger Peach Jam, Plum Chutney and Raspberry Chipotle Sauce. The cannery has also added homemade freezer meals to their menu: Chicken Pot Pie, quiche, shepherd’s pie and made-from-scratch mac n’cheese, to name a few. The bakery’s ovens will be filling the market with the scent of freshly baked bread and pies that their customers have come to love. The cooler is full of everybody’s favorite – 100 per cent pure apple juice, pressed right on the farm from a blend of Davison apples. Apart from the full array of food products, Tamra Davison has been busy designing the gift shop with an amazing selection of gifts, perfect for Mother’s Day. To provide a convenient option for their customers, they have introduced an “online ordering” program – www.davisonorchards.ca for details.

Both the market and pick-up orders will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon visitor’s centre contract not renewed

RAED MORE: Armstrong IPE fate still in question

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFarmingSmall Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

Just Posted

Illegal dumping up Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

‘I haven’t even made it a kilometre in and I’m already absolutely disgusted’

Vernon, Kelowna denturists hit hard amid COVID-19

Okanagan denture clinics wonders if they’ll ever be able sustain the sting of pandemic

Woman struck by vehicle in Costco parking lot in Kelowna

RCMP and first responders remain on scene

Birdie business: Kelowna woman hunts for golf balls nabbed off course by ravens

The ravens get the balls from Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club

RDCO hosts Okanagan Shines Spring Poetry Contest

Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to wax poetic on how they are inspired by nature

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Failed break-in attempt at Kelowna Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working during COVID-19 crisis

The threats come even as the resort has shut down most of its operations during the crisis

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 fails to curb opening of North Okanagan farm orchard

Davison Orchards going ahead with May 1 seasonal opening

One Okanagan visitor’s centre contract not renewed

Temporary closure expands; no staff available as of May 1; requests for proposals cancelled

Most Read