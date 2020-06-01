B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Premier John Horgan announce $5 billion emergency fund for COVID-19 unemployment and other relief, B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Some B.C. commercial property owners aren’t applying for Ottawa’s 75 per cent rent subsidy, and the province is moving to prevent them from evicting small business tenants.

Finance Minister Carole James announced June 1 that a new B.C. emergency order prevents landlords from passing on the program and then evicting tenants. The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program has been open for about a week, providing forgivable loans, and some landlords “don’t want to bother applying,” James said.

The ban on evictions for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 will continue as long as the federal program continues, James said. If it is extended beyond June 30 the B.C. order will also be extended.

The provincial order restricts the termination of lease agreements and repossession of property and goods from a business in the property.

RELATED: B.C.’s home rent supplement offers $3-500 through June

RELATED: Some commercial landlords offer rent deferrals in pandemic

The federal program opened May 24, offering loans to landlords for up to 75 per cent of their owed rent if they reduce the tenant’s rent by at least that much for April, May and June. If the landlord meets criteria, including not trying to recover the forgiven rent later, the federal loan is forgiven.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Just Posted

Easter Seals shifts to virtual camps due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Lake Country summer camp is for children and adults with disabilities

Structure fire in Lake Country

Fire crews are responding to a blaze on Pelmewash Parkway

Kelowna firefighters train for a technical rescue Mission Creek

Four Kelowna Fire Department technical rescue teams were on the water on Monday

Kelowna RCMP investigate early morning fatal collision

The crash was discovered in the 3100-block of Bulman Road in Kelowna around 5:30 a.m. on June 1

Kelowna residents to hold peaceful rally in solidarity with BLM movement

The rally will be held at Stuart Park in Kelowna at 12 p.m. on June 5

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

Shuswap caregiver a hero in husband’s eyes

Night and day shifts leave little time for Tracy and Rick Duncan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

COVID-19: B.C. landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Location of Summerland’s solar project questioned

Proposal calls for location on prime housing land

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

Evacuation order and alerts issued for properties in Cawston area

Flooding in region results in State of Local Emergency

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Most Read