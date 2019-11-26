Cherry still touted a great Canadian by North Okanagan restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Despite some controversial remarks that have taken Don Cherry off the Hockey Night in Canada roster, Grapes is still being celebrated at the namesake restaurant chain.

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill in Vernon hasn’t seen backlash following Cherry’s comments, which some deemed as racist, and which Sportsnet fired him over.

“We haven’t had any issues or complaints from our patrons,” said Amy Nunn, with Prestige Corporate, which leases the space for the local pub in the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

In fact, a majority of Okanagan residents don’t agree with Sportsnet’s decision to fire Cherry, according to an online Black Press poll.

READ MORE: Do you agree with Sportsnet’s firing of Don Cherry for ‘you people’ comment?

Out of 1,822 votes, 69.76 per cent responded “No,” 29.2 responded “Yes,” and one per cent voted “Other.”

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill celebrates Grapes, not only as an icon in the NHL, but as a patriotic citizen, and it’s plastered all over the menu.

“I think I’m a good Canadian, but I’m not the greatest Canadian,” Cherry is quoted on the restaurant’s menu.

The menu continues: “Mr. Cherry, not only do we think you’re good, we think you are irreplaceable. You truly embody the word ‘Canada,’ you have inspired generations of Canadians to be better Canadians. You make us all proud to be Canadian. You are Canadian. You are a Legend.”

The 85-year-old Cherry’s controversial comments were made during Coach’s Corner on Nov. 9, where he said he is seeing fewer people wearing the Remembrance Day poppies to honour war veterans and singled out Toronto immigrants in particular.

“You people, you come here… and you love… our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you could pay a couple of bucks for a poppy or something like that… These guys pay for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price,” he said during the segment.

Sportsnet said in a statement that “following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill has 19 Canadian locations, including Salmon Arm and Cranbrook.

– with files from The Canadian Press and Penticton Western News

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Popular taco stand will return to Salmon Arm park
Next story
Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school officials address concerns over aging Rutland Middle School

Approximately 30 people attended Rutland Resident Association meeting Monday night

Rockets host Oil Kings as four-game win streak put on the line

Edmonton sits 2nd in the Central division and has six more points than Kelowna

Hundreds to gather at Waterfront Park for Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk

The event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

RDCO delays decision to declare climate emergency for Central Okanagan

Board members said a climate action plan is needed before declaring an emergency

Stuart Park ice rink to open Sunday

The rink opens Dec. 1 at 6 a.m.

Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by North Okanagan restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Most Read