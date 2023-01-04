(file)

(file)

Canfor extending temporary sawmill curtailments in B.C.

Decision expected to remove about 21 million board feet of production

Canfor Corp. is extending sawmill curtailments in B.C. due to what it says are ongoing weak market conditions and a lack of available economic fibre.

The Vancouver-based company says production will be reduced through two-week curtailment extensions in January at select solid wood facilities in B.C.

The decision will remove about 21 million board feet of production.

The cuts are in addition to a reduction of about 150 million board feet of production announced in December.

The company said last month it would implement curtailments ranging from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and the available supply of economically viable timber.

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Something to smile about in 2023: Kelowna dentist cleans kids teeth for free

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets lost their sixth straight game on Tuesday night, falling 4-2 to the Victoria Royals. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Special teams struggle as Kelowna Rockets lose sixth straight game

An unexpected flurry of snow briefly graced the 500-block of Penticton’s Main Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Cold, snowy ‘chaos’ over but lots of winter still to go in the Okanagan, expert says

Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna Rail Trail attackers found, one in custody

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Watermelons