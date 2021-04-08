Royal Bank president Dave McKay speaks at the Royal Bank of Canada annual meeting in Toronto on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Royal Bank president Dave McKay speaks at the Royal Bank of Canada annual meeting in Toronto on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada needs to be more inclusive, fair and sustainable: RBC CEO

Dave McKay says that means addressing climate change and inequities that hold people back

The head of Royal Bank of Canada says the country urgently needs to become more inclusive, fair and sustainable because the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the society we live in is not best for everyone.

Speaking at the bank’s annual meeting, chief executive Dave McKay says reaching those goals will mean addressing climate change, inequities that hold people back, the future of work and the digital economy.

McKay says he considers climate change to be the most pressing issue of our time because it is costing economies billions of dollars in damage and lost productivity, so RBC is boosting its sustainable financing target to $500 billion by 2025 and pledging to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

He says there is a need to address systemic racism, so the bank has committed to ensuring Black, Indigenous or persons of colour make up 30 per cent of its executive appointments and 40 per cent of the 1,400 students it will hire this summer.

McKay believes the country should also focus on mental health and preparing people for a different future because the pandemic has transformed how and where we work and increased the need for new skills.

He says the pandemic has shown Canada needs investments in technology and talent as it grapples with a digital-first economy, changing consumer behaviours and the rewiring of our supply chains and services.

The Canadian Press

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores
Next story
Watch the details to help avoid financial headaches when filing your tax return

Just Posted

Coquihalla, April 7, 2021. (Facebook)
Coquihalla Highway clear of overnight closures

The highway was closed northbound late Wednesday evening between Hope and Merritt after commercial vehicles spun out of control near the snow shed, affecting all lanes

Life and faith columnist walked the walk Easter morning to the top of Spion Kop. (District of Lake Country)
Taylor: Singing to the sunrise Easter morning

Columnist walks the walk for an Easter sunrise service in the central Okanagan

File photo
Vehicle incident blocks Highway 97A near Armstrong

Crews are on en route to the scene

Coquihalla, April 7, 2021. (Facebook)
Winter conditions close Coquihalla in both directions

Vehicles are reportedly sliding all over the highway near the snow shed

A death at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna was reported in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak April 7. (Google Maps)
Death at Kelowna care home among Interior Health COVID numbers

91 new cases, outbreak over in one unit at Kelowna General Hospital

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher banned from teaching younger students after showing age-inappropriate movies

Teacher showed multiple inappropriate movies and failed to supervise students

Food vendor Mark Wilkie of Sun Valley Kettle Korn pictured at the Kelowna Farmers’ market on April 7 with his granddaughter, Clara. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market welcomes back artisans as 26th season begins

Organizers and vendors are anticipating a year far better than the last

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Josee Cabral is seen in her office in Chateauguay, Que. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Watch the details to help avoid financial headaches when filing your tax return

Small, easily avoidable mistakes could end up costing you if you’re not careful

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. beekeepers will face extra supply challenges this year thanks to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. bee supply threatened this year by wasps, COVID

No, bees aren’t getting COVID, it’s the supply chain that’s been disrupted

Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit
Homes evacuated in Kelowna due to Glenmore construction site fire

Fire burned down a Glenmore construction site earlier this week, leaving a possibly damaged crane that poses ‘potential risk’

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
EDITORIAL: Additional COVID-19 restrictions are difficult for all

Every time restrictions are introduced, it takes a toll on our economy

Most Read