FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb. Buffett’s company has hired Lee Enterprises to manage the mostly smaller newspapers it has acquired since 2011 in 30 different markets. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Buffett’s appetite for big deal soured by ‘sky-high’ prices

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says ‘prices are sky-high.’

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says he hungers for an “elephant-sized acquisition,” but the most tempting targets are too expensive for his tastes.

That recipe means Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate that Buffett runs, will likely focus on buying stakes in a variety of companies instead of trying to pull off an outright takeover.

Buffett delivered that news Saturday in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders. His communique is closely scrutinized by investors because of Buffett’s success in the stock market, where he has built a fortune that Forbes currently pegs at $83 billion.

Berkshire could afford a big deal because it currently holds $112 billion in cash. But Buffett doesn’t expect to open his wallet this year because “prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Premiers call for end to tariffs, reboot on Canada-U.S. relationship

Just Posted

Kelowna’s formerly homeless showing support for Journey Home project

Kelowna’s Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness (LECoH) is part of the Journey Home Strategy

Rockets open weekend with win over Spokane

The Rockets host Kamloops in game two of the weekend Saturday night

Peachland researchers warn public to be on alert for dead bats

White Nose Syndrome, a deadly bat disease, has been found south of B.C.

Rescued Kelowna skier shares appreciation of COSAR team

A skier was found out of bounds near Big White by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Lake Country businesses recognized by community

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards Friday

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

UPDATE: Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the ‘hottest destination’ for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

Letter: Money buys untrustworthy politicians

Vernon - There are several ways to redirecting the anger of distraught, disenfranchised members…

Letter: West Kelowna tax increase doesn’t make sense

The budget was prepared based on a three per cent property tax increase.

Letter: Pickles and ice cream? Delicacies popular with pregnant women

One Lake Country resident wants to know

Letter: Don’t welcome back Canadian ISIS soldiers

I was fully aware of the consequences of violating the trust placed in me.

Most Read