A server cleans tables at an empty pub, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Montreal. A coalition of business groups is calling for “urgent action” from all levels of government to save the food service industry amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Boosting marginalized groups key to ‘feminist economic recovery,’ report says

Report urges governments to consider eight policy goals that address systemic racism

A new report is urging lawmakers not to ignore the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, people of colour, and the LGBTQ+ community.

YWCA Canada and the Institute for Gender and the Economy at University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management on Tuesday released the report, which is titled a ”Feminist Economic Recovery Plan for Canada.”

While the discussion around economic recovery has been focused on the so-called new normal, the authors say that Canada should not return to “normal” policies if those policies perpetuated inequality.

For example, the report notes that in the midst of the pandemic, the employment rate declined twice as much for Canadian women in the 25 to 54 age range, compared with men.

The report also says that Black, racialized and immigrant women are much more likely to be personal support workers, cleaners, and work in other “essential but low-paid occupations” that lack leave policies.

The report urges governments, and to a lesser extent businesses and charities, to consider eight policy goals that address systemic racism, emphasize good jobs, protect victims of domestic violence, improve funding for small businesses, and promote diversity in the decision-making process.

Those measures will in turn stimulate the economy, it says.

READ MORE: Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

Anita Balakrishnan, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Just Posted

Kelowna woman discovers dog left in hot car during heat wave

A Kelowna woman is begging pet owners to leave animals at home during the heat wave

Gnomes smashed, stolen from SilverStar

Gnome Roam no longer following vandalism, but search for new gnomes is on

Fundraiser launches for Okanagan Rail Trail gateway

Plan for Kilometre Zero in Coldstream includes staging area, signs, public art, lookout

Vernon marches for sex trafficking awareness

Event advocates for change

Vernon Mayor urges diligence ahead of long weekend

Statement from Victor Cumming on COVID-19

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kelowna RCMP’s actions after man’s death

The man walked away after his car was towed following a crash; he was found dead six-hours later

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

Boat safely, social distance on the water for the B.C. Day long weekend: Kelowna RCMP

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says to “slow down and keep an eye out”

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

Penticton man charged with indecent act on Lakeshore Drive

The 60-year-old Penticton resident was arrested on July 22 and later released, charged by police

Mayor of Osoyoos urges social distancing ahead of busiest time of year

Residents have raised concerns regarding hotels and bars as town’s busiest time of year approaches

Letter: Canada unwilling to sign treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Government’s position unlikely to change without pressure from Canadians

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

Most Read