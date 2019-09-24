B.C. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson and Labour Minister Harry Bains announce assistance fund for communities losing mill employment, Prince George, Sept. 17, 2019. (Twitter)

B.C. communities protest reallocation of diversification fund

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

The B.C. government’s decision to transfer its $25 million annual “rural dividend fund” to an aid package for communities losing their sawmills has prompted a backlash.

The fund was set up by the B.C. Liberal government to provide economic diversification to communities of 15,000 population or smaller, many of them dependent on a single industry. That changed Sept. 17 when Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced ministry funds have been reallocated for this year.

The new fund is $69 million over two years, directed to four B.C. Interior communities that have seen a permanent closure or indefinite curtailment of mills: Quesnel, Chasm, Vavenby and Fort St. James.

RELATED: B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Port McNeill had an application in for the earlier fund, and Mayor Gaby Wickstrom was first to speak out publicly about the decision to defer applications to next year.

“Rural communities are going to keep knocking on the minister’s door until someone realizes the reallocation of the rural dividend funds has been a big mistake,” Wickstrom tweeted from the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

more to come…

Previous story
Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Police arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

City of Kelowna receives award for climate change commitment

The city was recognized for accelerating progress on B.C. Climate Action Charter commitments

Kelowna to host Great Kitchen Party in November

Seven chefs from Kelowna will compete to qualify for the Canadian Culinary Championships

Kelowna has experienced a wetter September than usual

Kelowna has been soaked with 34.9 mm of rain this month

Highway 97 reopened after multi-vehicle collision in West Kelowna

DriveBC said the highway opened around 2 a.m. this morning

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

B.C. communities protest reallocation of diversification fund

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

Summerland woman organizes daily climate vigils

Initiative held to promote awareness and raise election discussion

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Morning start: What was inside the first Faberge egg?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

Most Read