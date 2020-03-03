Summerhill Pyramid Winery is one of a few places in Kelowna people can go to enjoy a bite to eat and soak up some spring sunshine. (Summerhill Pyramid Winery/ Facebook)

At least six patios already open in the Central Okanagan

List is subject to change based on weather

Spring is in the air and what better way to embrace it than by sitting on a patio with a beverage in hand.

Thanks to temperatures hovering around 10 C in the Central Okanagan, a few establishments have opened up their patios for guests to enjoy the weather.

Do keep in mind that patio availability is dependent on the weather at this time of year, so this list is subject to change.

Red Bird Brewing, Kelowna

Red Bird Brewing is located in Downtown Kelowna. Whether you’re filling up a sleeve or a flight there is a great array of brews to choose from. Surfside Food Truck is also posted up right beside the brewery, serving burritos and tacos.

Red Bird Brewing is located at 1086 Richter St in Kelowna, B.C.

Rustic Reel Brewing Company, Kelowna

Rustic Reel offers good vibes with real craft beer. They are a blend of nature and city, orchards and beaches, patios and campfires offering a unique blend of everything Okanagan.

Rustic Reel is located at 760 Vaughan Ave in Kelowna, B.C.

Old Vines Restaurant, West Kelowna

Named one of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada, Old Vines Restaurant is an all-seasons culinary destination, open year-round. Chef Roger Sleiman and his team create spectacular dishes made from the freshest local ingredients, providing guests with a true taste of the Okanagan.

Old Vines is located at 3303 Boucherie Rd in West Kelowna, B.C.

Summerhill Organic Bistro, Kelowna:

Join them for happy hour every day, dine on their regular menu or stop by for their daily specials including pizza night, prime rib night or fondue Thursdays. Chef has created a well-rounded menu with many vegan and gluten-free options.

Summerhill Organic Bistro is located at 4870 Chute Lake Rd in Kelowna, B.C.

O’Rourkes Peak Cellars, Lake Country

The Garden Bistro features a scenic 60 seat vineyard-side patio with breathtaking views of surrounding orchards, rolling mountains and Okanagan Lake. They have an onsite a half-acre organic vegetable garden, only steps away from the Bistro, for the ultimate farm to table experience.

It is currently open depending on weather, but will be permanently open for the season as of St. Patrick’s Day on Mar. 17.

O’Rourkes is located at 2290 Goldie Rd in Lake Country, B.C.

Hotel Eldorado, Kelowna

The lounge patio is open. Executive Chef, Marc Schoene strives to take advantage of the Okanagan’s seasonal and organic products provided by local suppliers. Boasting an award-winning wine list featuring over 150 different labels.

Hotel Eldorado is located at 500 Cook Rd in Kelowna, B.C.

