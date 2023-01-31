The Auto Sleuth: EVs from Hyundai, Honda + Volvo; A longer Defender from Land Rover

The Genesis GV60 uses the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, although the GV60 is shorter than both. PHOTO: GENESIS

New Genesis model is electric

Hyundai’s premium division recently revealed the GV60, an electric vehicle that uses the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. The GV60 is shorter, by five and seven inches (12.5 and 18 centimetres), respectively. And unlike the Hyundai and the Kia, the GV60’s two available trims — Advance and Performance — are all-wheel-drive.

The system produces 429 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, but in Boost mode, which is part of the Performance trim, those numbers increase to 483/516. That lasts for 10 seconds only, which is ideal for quick off-the line starts or when overtaking slower vehicles.

All GV60s come well-equipped and get dual 12.3-inch touch-screens, up-level Bang and Olufsen-brand audio systems and facial and fingerprint recognition to unlock and start the cars. Genesis will also introduce a larger GV80 EV this year.

***

Honda released an illustration of the Prologue, the company’s first electric vehicle. It will be built using the General Motors Ultium battery platform. ILLUSTRATION: HONDA

Honda confirms a new electric vehicle is coming in 2024

Based on a recently released rendering, the coming Prologue appears to follow the hatchback design path that many other automakers are taking. It will also use General Motors’ Ultium electric vehicle platform, which supports upcoming Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac models.

Honda’s Acura division will launch its own version in 2024. That model will be built alongside the Cadillac Lyriq, while the Prologue will be assembled in Mexico. Honda also says its future EV lineup will include two sports cars, one of which is rumoured to use the Acura NSX name.

***

Land Rover to launch a longer Defender

The automaker’s iconic four-wheel-drive utility vehicle — reintroduced to North America for 2020 following a 13-year absence — will soon be available with three rows of seats that can carry up to eight passengers. Called the Defender 130, it’s a lengthened version of the Defender 110, although the wheelbase is unchanged.

Engine choices consist of a 395-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder and a 508-horsepower supercharged V-8. The longer Defender will of course be as off-road capable as the other versions, which means it will have close to 30 centimetres of ground clearance and will be able to ford close to three feet of water (91cm).

***

Little is known about the upcoming Polestar 3, other than it will be a larger tall wagon that joins the current Polestar 1 and 2 hatchback. PHOTO: POLESTAR

Polestar’s next EV to be revealed this fall

Volvo’s electric-vehicle division will soon unveil the Polestar 3. The tall wagon, which will be about the size of Volvo’s XC90 utility vehicle, will join the Polestar 2 hatchback and the two-door Polestar 1.

The company says the Polestar 3 will be built at its facility in South Carolina for the North American market, but it’s saying little else about the design and content. The Polestar 3 will be followed by the Polestar 4 compact utility model and the larger Polestar 5 sedan.

***

Chrysler will resurrect the Airflow name for its new compact electric vehicle. PHOTO: STELLANTIS

Does Chrysler have a new compact electric vehicle in the works?

That appears to be a certainty, based on reports that the Stellantis brand recently patented a design for such a model. Chrysler will also resurrect the Airflow name, which was once applied to futuristic-looking aerodynamic vehicle from the 1930s.

A couple of concept Airflows were revealed earlier this year with 201-horsepower electric motors. The Sleuth isn’t certain if they’ll be part of the production vehicle. The new Airflow is expected to arrive in 2024.

***

UPS AND DOWNS

Historical photos of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ

TRENDING UP: A rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR sells for a record price – One of two special-edition Uhlenhaut SLR models — both belonging to Mercedes-Benz — sold at auction for the equivalent of US $143 million. That makes the gullwing coupe the most expensive car ever sold. Proceeds from the sale will go to a Mercedes-Benz’s educational fund. The second Uhlenhaut SLR will remain with the company.

***

TRENDING UP: Ford’s new active trailer-towing technology – The automaker has applied for a design patent for technology that would detect a potential sideswipe situation when turning while towing a trailer. The system’s sensors would then initiate a number of possible corrective measures, including applying the brakes and/or altering the tow vehicle’s steering angle.

– written byWheelbase Media.

