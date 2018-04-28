Poll: Where do you think pot shops should be located?

The City of Kelowna wants to keep pot shops off the main streets of two of its major commercial centres.
In a report going to city council Monday, planning department staff are recommending exclusion zones for marijuana retail operations once cannabis is legalized in Canada this summer. The proposed no-go areas would include Bernard Avenue downtown and South Pandosy Street.
But what do you think? Where would you like to see the shops located?
