Poll: Where do you think pot shops should be located?

Complete our web poll and see what others think

The City of Kelowna wants to keep pot shops off the main streets of two of its major commercial centres.

In a report going to city council Monday, planning department staff are recommending exclusion zones for marijuana retail operations once cannabis is legalized in Canada this summer. The proposed no-go areas would include Bernard Avenue downtown and South Pandosy Street.

But what do you think? Where would you like to see the shops located?


To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

Donate blood in Lake Country

A blood clinic will be held May 9 at George Elliot Secondary

Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we take our top stories and share them with you

Kelowna police seeking more information on alleged assault

The assault allegedly took place Wednesday at 1:30 a.m.

Student summer jobs available for Kelowna and Lake Country

232 jobs were recently approved by the Government of Canada

Beaver full of arrows found near West Kelowna yacht club

The injured animal was found today by a Kelowna resident

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

A total of 172 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to oyster consumption have been reported

Letter: We should allow youth to vote

To the editor: At what age should young people be allowed to… Continue reading

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read

  • Poll: Where do you think pot shops should be located?

    Complete our web poll and see what others think