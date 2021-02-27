Poll: Care to spread your feelings on butter?

Butter and sourdough bread is shown at a house in Vernon, B.C. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A Quebec dairy farmers’ group is calling on milk producers to stop feeding palm oil or its derivatives to livestock as controversy churns over how these supplements affect the consistency of butter. (THE CANADIAN PRESS - Jesse Johnston)

People across Canada have been waking up to find putting the spread on their toast a bit tougher.

Has your butter changed from how you remember it?

Starting with a cookbook author’s comment on Twitter, Canadians began to share how the butter they were using wasn’t as soft as they were used to after leaving it out.

The Dairy Farmers of Canada even officially asked its members to consider not using palm oil in their feed as a potential reason for why people have been encountering harder butter.

Of course, a part of how hard your better is depends on how you like to keep your kitchen.

Let us know how you feel about your butter by voting in our poll below.



How’s your butter?

