In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.(Notre Dame Law School via AP)

In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.(Notre Dame Law School via AP)

VIDEO: U.S. Justice mocks Trudeau, other foreign leaders critical of Roe v. Wade overturning

Justice Samuel Altio made remarks at religious liberty conference in Rome

Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.

He made the comments while speaking at a religious liberty conference in Rome last week.

-The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abortionHealthPoliticsSupreme CourtUnited States

Previous story
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools

Just Posted

Keremeos Creek fire was estimated at 437 hectares as of Sunday (July 31) morning (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)
Minimal overnight growth at Keremeos Creek fire

(File photo)
Okanagan Film Commission in ‘desperate’ need of qualified staff

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

The Okanagan Dream Rally returned on July 30 in support of building JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
VIDEO: Hundreds of cars arrive in Penticton for 2022 Okanagan Dream Rally