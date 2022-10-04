Two suspects are caught on security footage vandalizing the 2010 Olympic Cauldron in Vancouver on Oct. 1. (Vancouver Police Department/screenshot)

VIDEO: Suspects smash Vancouver’s 2010 Olympic Cauldron

Damage estimated in the thousands, according to police

Two people were caught on camera in the early hours of Saturday (Oct. 1) morning causing significant damage to a Vancouver landmark.

The Vancouver Police Department released security footage Tuesday showing the two suspects smashing part of the 2010 Olympic Cauldron, a piece of public art that represents an Olympic torch.

Police say the two first show up on footage of Jack Poole Plaza, where the cauldron resides, at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They briefly approach the base of the cauldron, then leave for about 30 minutes before returning again, according to VPD.

The video the department released publicly shows the next bit. One of the suspects approaches a corner of the cauldron with a tool and begins smashing it, while the second suspect appears to record it on a phone or camera. The two then flee the plaza together.

“These two will likely use the video for some sort of bragging rights, and when they do, we hope their friends will do the right thing and call police,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

He called the incident “maddening” and said the footage makes it obvious the vandalism was “planned and deliberate.” Police estimate damage to the cauldron to be in the thousands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime

