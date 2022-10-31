A solar farm is pictured in Wasserleben near Wernigerode at the ‘Harz’ mountains, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIDEO: Climate questions: What are the solutions?

Hundreds of potential solutions being explored

From cutting the planet’s reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources, there are already hundreds of potential solutions to address climate change that are being explored.

(AP video by Kwiyeon Ha and Rishi Lekhi)

WATCH ALSO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeClimate crisisEnvironment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ghosts and goblins haunting Kelowna community

Just Posted

Screen grab of the alleged fight at the Kelowna Community Theatre. (YouTube)
Police investigate fight at Steve-o show in Kelowna

RCMP look for information on hit and run (File photo)
Significant injuries following hit and run in Black Mountain

Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
PHOTOS: A happy Halloween in downtown Kelowna

Staff and residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. (Submitted)
Bats, clown faces and more carved at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission