Rescue crews prepare to escort a group of stranded travellers on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz (Photo/Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

Rescue crews prepare to escort a group of stranded travellers on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz (Photo/Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

VIDEO: CFB Comox 442 Squadron recaps B.C. flood rescue mission

The Royal Canadian Air Force has released a video interview with warrant officer Matt Davidson, deputy search and rescue technicians leader, recapping 442 Squadron’s role in the rescue of hundreds of stranded residents during the devastating Nov. 15 flood and landslides in British Columbia.

“On Nov. 15, it was a normal Monday morning; we were getting the standby crew ready to leave for a training day, and then we were launched on a suspected landslide in the Agassiz area,” said Davidson.

442 Squadron sent helicopters and personnel to the site, to assist local ground search and rescue teams in the mission.

A total of 311 people were removed from the site and transported to the Agricultural Centre in Agassiz.

ALSO: 442 Squadron from CFB Comox assists evacuees

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC FloodComoxSearch and Rescue

Previous story
B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

Just Posted

Vernon council has voted in favour of a 6.88 per cent tax hike in 2022 which includes hiring more safety personnel and a return of the 1.9 per cent infrastructure levy program. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon council favours 6.88 per cent tax hike

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have been busy pulling impaired drivers off the road. (RCMP photo)
Impaired drivers keep North Okanagan RCMP busy

File image
Vancouver Canucks donate $250,000 to Princeton flood victims

The return of the Coca Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament – which will celebrate its 50th year in 2022 – is among the highlights for the 62nd annual Vernon Winter Carnival, which runs Feb. 4-13. Carnival event tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival scores record number of events