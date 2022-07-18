A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

Rising rent, teacher shortages piquing districts’ interest in workforce housing

A California school district opened 122 affordable apartments for its employees in one of the nation’s priciest housing markets. More districts could provide workforce housing to attract educators amid teacher shortages and rising rent.

-AP video by Terry Chea

WATCH ALSO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingEducationHousingHousing crisisSchools

Previous story
Kelowna Fan Experience a sight to see

Just Posted

Loyal Wooldridge was first elected to Kelowna council four years ago. (Contributed)
‘There’s more work to do’: Wooldridge running again for council

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an electric battery announcement at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
PM Trudeau makes surprise visit to Okanagan

Fire fighters working hard to protect B.C.'s communities and forests (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
Hot and dry conditions in forecast for area of Nohomin Creek wildfire, near Lytton