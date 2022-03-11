The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Friday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

British Columbians will no longer be required to wear masks in public indoor spaces, starting Friday (March 11), the province has announced.

In a news conference Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also confirmed that the B.C. vaccine card program will be coming to an end on April 8.

Slain UBCO security guard’s family mourns loss of ‘bubbly, positive’ person

Harmandeep Kaur was working as a security guard at the University of B.C.’s Okanagan campus in Kelowna when she was attacked last weekend. RCMP have said a suspect who was also employed there was arrested under the Mental Health Act and could face a murder charge.

Kiranjot Kaur said she attended a funeral Saturday for the cousin she’d spoken with every day on the phone as they shared the goings on of their lives in separate towns after living together in Vancouver for two years.

Man arrested after weapons incident at Kelowna home

Kelowna RCMP is now stating the individual involved in yesterday’s (Mar. 9) standoff with police was not apprehended under the mental health act as they previously reported

“A man was evaluated by the Police and Crisis Team mental health nurse and the investigation into the weapons complaint continues,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “Police thank the public for their patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this incident safely.”

Gas explosion levels Lakeshore Drive heritage home in Penticton

It was a gas explosion that caused the Lakeshore legacy Warren House to explode and completely engulf in flames Monday, March 7, confirmed Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson.

“We know it was a gas explosion but we don’t know the details of how that happened,” said Watkinson.

It was just before 2 p.m. when people were out walking and neighbours heard what sounded like a bomb go off along iconic Lakeshore Drive.

