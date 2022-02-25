The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Black Press Media's Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

‘From worrying, to frightening’: Okanagan Ukrainians express concern over Russian invasion

When Peter Bihun got up this morning, he was afraid to turn on the television to see what was going on.

The president of the Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society is now watching carefully, still a little hopeful he said that Ukraine will be able to resist Russia’s invasion.

“I received an email from my cousin this morning, and she’s telling us to pray for Ukraine,” he said. “They’re quite afraid. We went from worrying, to frightening.”

Okanagan bikers are trading in their leathers for pink shirts

An Okanagan motorcycle group is taking a stand against bullying.

The Kelowna chapter of the Urban Bulldogs Against Kid Abuse (UBAKA) is trading their leathers for pink shirts in support of the national day against-bullying.

UBAKA is an international organization dedicated to protecting vulnerable people from bullying and abuse.

Saving Golden’s Swiss Village: Dr. Johann Roduit and Dr. Ilona Spaar reflect on iconic B.C. spot

The historic Edelweiss Swiss Village has captured the attention of many, not just within Golden, but across the province and even overseas this month, as an increasing push to purchase and preserve the property has been made in recent weeks.

The Edelweiss Swiss Village, which initially went up for sale in early 2021 and was listed at $2,300,000, is comprised of six Swiss-inspired homes, on a 50-acre property.

The historic homes all have updated plumbing, heating and electrical components, as well as an updated furnace from the early 2000s. The village also has a main residence that was built in 1978.

Architect ordered to pay $9M in lawsuit over failed Osoyoos seniors development

The architect behind a failed senior living development in Osoyoos was found liable for $9 million after a three day trial; which he only attended one morning for.

The Cactus Ridge project was intended to be a 92-unit assisted living property that would be funded and developed by three businessmen who had previously cooperated on developments; William Kujat, Gordon Hoover, and the architect Farouk Shah.

Residents go head-to-head over Revelstoke’s short-term rental regulations

Residents of Revelstoke were able to have their say on the city’s proposed short-term rental regulations, this week, and voice their opinion on the new direction council has taken on this issue.

Opinion among those who attended the public hearing was mixed, with six speaking against the bylaw and five in favour. Many residents wrote letters to council voicing their concerns.

