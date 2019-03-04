Season wrapping up for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Bladez rentals had its last day of the season March 3.

Kelowna’s downtown ice rink Stuart Park may have had its last visitors of the season.

City of Kelowna of Kelowna staff will decide today whether or not the conditions of the ice rink are good enough to keep the rink open for a little while longer.

READ MORE: Skating season’s end on the horizon for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

“I think this is a special spot,” said Bladez’ Berverly Ivens. “We get to meet people from all over the world who are in town touring, it’s a beautiful location down here with the lake, and the fire pit. I think the city has done a really nice job of having this park for people.”

While the month of February was one of the coldest on record, the sudden arrival of the bright and sunny weather is providing the X factor.

