VIDEO: Suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage found dead, brother still at large

Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

RCMP say Damien Sanderson, one of two suspects in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan, has been found dead.

The body of the 31-year-old was discovered outdoors in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation.

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted.

His brother, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, is the second suspect wanted in the stabbings.

Police say he is still at large, may be injured and could be in Regina.

Mounties say 10 others were killed and 18 others were injured in the stabbings at various locations on the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

