(@BradleyKarp/Twitter)

(@BradleyKarp/Twitter)

Radio host celebrates 100 days of cars not driving into Kelowna businesses

… By driving a car through a pane of glass

Brad Karp was getting restless.

It had been more than 100 days since the last time a car rammed through the glass of a Kelowna business, and the local K96.3 morning host was itching for a good Tweet.

A longtime follower of Kelowna’s vehicle-into-building scene, Karp claims these three-plus months are an anomaly — one he evidently believed was in need of correction.

Karp took control of the situation and put himself — and an old Chrysler — through a couple of panes of glass at West Kelowna’s Apple Valley Auto Recycling. K93.6 posted the video evidence to Twitter Tuesday morning.

Karp truly sums it up best himself: “We have car; we have glass. We have Karp; he go crash.”

READ MORE: B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Trending Now

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
COVID-19 exposures on two Kelowna flights

The BCCDC announced two Pacific Coastal Airlines had potential COVID-19 exposures

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing after a missing person was found deceased in December 2020. (IIO photo)
Police watchdog says Lumby RCMP played no role in missing person’s death

The body was found by a family member shortly after the RCMP suspended their search

Longtime Vernon friends Zach Anderson, left, and Justin Mitchell discussed depression on social media. Anderson is in Perth, Australia, where he is partaking in a running event to raise money and awareness of depression in memory of longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, Justin’s father. (Photo contributed)
Vernon man laces up for mental health challenge in honour of Glenn Mitchell

Zach Anderson, with blessing of Mitchell’s family, raising awareness of depression Down Under

The Dixie Fried Hep Katz are featured in episode four of the Focus Online Series, March 4-7. (Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre photo)
Okanagan talents shine under Vernon spotlight

12-year-old from Lake Country, Enderby singer-songwriter-guitarist and Kelowna duo in Focus

School bus fees are being charged to all riders in the Vernon School District. (Courtesy photo)
Parents pressure Vernon school board to curb bus fee hike

More than 1,200 signatures on petition against $200 rider fees, to be discussed at board meeting

(@BradleyKarp/Twitter)
Radio host celebrates 100 days of cars not driving into Kelowna businesses

… By driving a car through a pane of glass

COVID-19 vaccines were available at a site on East Pender in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Feb. 25. (Twitter/Sarahblyth17)
Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents offered $5 after getting COVID-19 vaccine

It’s an effort to ‘incentivize people to engage,’ says B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix

</p> A survey by Statistics Canada finds Black Canadians earn less than non-visible minority Canadians despite having higher levels of education. (The Canadian Press file photo)
COVID-19 worsened unemployment picture for Black Canadians

Black Canadians also more likely to suffer other hardships

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

On June 23, 2020, Sunrise Rotary announced it will be donating $50,000 in support of the Bridge Youth and Family Services for the construction of the “Okanagan Youth Recovery House” project for young people under the age of 19 who are experiencing addiction. (Contributed)
Interior Health adds 10 youth substance-use treatment beds in the Okanagan

The Bridge Youth and Family Services will operate the beds

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher transferred then suspended after students report feeling ‘scared, nervous’

Authorities found that teacher did not create inviting, respectful environment for students

Victoria’s Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries offers cheaper, prepaid fare options

Ferry service preparing for busy terminals when travel restrictions are lifted

The District of Sicamous got behind a UBCM resolution which would keep loggers off managed snowmobile trails in the winter. (File photo)
Sicamous, snowmobile club want to keep loggers off sled trails in the winter

Resolution going to UBCM asking that recreational use be given priority in peak snowmobile season

Most Read