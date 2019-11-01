WATCH: Multiple shots fired in Vernon drive-by

Police are taping off the scene in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Kyle Lewis - Vernon & Area Community Forum)
(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon RCMP responded to reports of gun fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

Neighbours reported five shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue.

Brad Albrecht, a neighbourhood resident, was out raking leaves when he heard popping, he said. But, Albrecht thought it was firecrackers.

His truck was struck with a bullet.

The avenue was taped off by police and traffic was re-routed while police investigated the scene.

The alleged home targeted in the drive-by is suspect, local residents said, noting many complaints about its residents have been made to RCMP.

There has been no official word of arrests and police said no one was injured in the shooting.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maple Ridge coach behind ‘The Michigan’ reflects on lacrosse-style goal’s debut in the NHL

Just Posted

Dia de los Muertos celebration hits West Kelowna

Artemex Mexican Handcrafts hosts Day of the Dead festivities Saturday afternoon

Heat squads come up short in basketball season-opener

UBCO hosted the Manitoba Bison for the first games of the season

Kelowna RCMP warn of costly rental frauds

Police believe that an AirBnb guest poses as a property owner

Novak’s hat-trick leads Rockets to lopsided win

Kelowna beat the Prince George Cougars 6-2 Friday night

Fireworks allegedly shot at Kelowna homeless encampment

Vulgarities were also allegedly thrown at those camping on Leon Avenue by club-goers

WATCH: Multiple shots fired in Vernon drive-by

Vernon RCMP investigating a shooting on 24th Avenue

Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond closed until further notice, remaining koi relocated to safety

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Atlin, B.C. community mourns Bob the cat

Bob was struck by a car on Oct. 29. A memorial is planned for Nov. 16.

Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

Vernon woman completes ultra-marathon, makes Canadian history

Vernon’s Shanda Hill completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Lower Mainland ticket claims Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Single ticket matches seven drawn numbers

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week underway

British Columbia’s first ever CO Awareness Week Nov. 1-7

Most Read