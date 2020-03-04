(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Why were tomatoes the most feared fruit in eighteenth century Europe?

Your morning start for Wednesday, March, 4

You may not like them even now, but in the 1700s tomatoes weren’t just something to be picky over – they were outright deadly (in a way).

Fun Fact of the day: Why were tomatoes the most feared fruit in eighteenth century Europe?

The tomatoes themselves were of course not poisonous, the plates of that era were. Around the 1700s pewter was used to make tankards, jewelry, various ornamental items and plates. The pewter was made of tin and a good deal of lead, which, when broken down by the acidity of a tomato, would be ingested and the consumer would develop lead poisoning.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The weather has become tolerable as we inch closer to spring.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The BC Nurses’ Union is concerned about the capacity of the provincial health care system to respond to the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, due to understaffing and overcrowding at emergency rooms and long-term care facilities.

Read the whole story here.

Video of the day:

Check out this amazing video of how Sulfurhexafluoride can be poured like water to extinguish dozens of candles!

