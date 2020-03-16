(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Where did the Black Death get its name?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 16, 2020

Good morning, there are now 324 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 73 in B.C.

Fun Fact of the day:

The Black Death killed half the world’s population between 1348 and 1350.

The Black Death was one of the most feared diseases of the 14th century. It was a type of plague that was spread by the bite of infected rat fleas. The name black death came from the swollen glands in the victim’s neck, armpits and inner thigh that turned black as they filled with blood. Victims often died within 12 hours of being bitten. This outbreak of the black death started in 1200s in Central Asia, before spresding in Europe between 1348 and 1350.

Information provided by dkfindout.com

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The weather has become tolerable as we inch closer to spring.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is reaching out to passengers who may have travelled aboard a flight from Vancouver with a passenger who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The airport was advised by the Public Health Agency on March 15 that a guest who flew aboard a March 10 flight tested positive for the virus.

Video of the day:

Environment Canada weather

