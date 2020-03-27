(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Bob Dylan’s ode to JFK

Your morning start Friday, March 27

If you’re looking for a good way to waste some time this weekend, Bob Dylan has released a new 17-minute track about the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK).

Fun Fact of the day:

Murder Most Foul is Dylan’s first original song in almost 10 years. The track was released at 12 a.m. Friday morning, though Dylan said that the song was recorded a while back.

A Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winner, Dylan’s ode to JFK comes in as one of his longest song ever recorded at 16 minutes and 57 seconds. Acknowledging the November 1963 assassination, the song goes on to include references to the Beatles, Nightmare on Elm Street and Lady MacBeth.

In case you missed it:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been one of the latest world politicians to test positive for COVID-19.

Read more here.

Video of the day:

Kelowna West MLA confident in Interior Health during COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read