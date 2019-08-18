The Kelowna Share Society location on Gaston Avenue in Kelowna. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Kelowna Share Society celebrates International Thrift Shop Day with BBQ

Event helps society say thank-you for community support

It was International Thrift Shop Day on Saturday, and the Kelowna S.H.A.R.E Society was throwing its third annual Community Appreciation BBQ.

The society was sparked by community outreach when in 1977, and has since tried to continue the services and dedication to Kelowna’s communities.

Not only does the thrift shop provide affordable clothing, entertainment, games and furniture, the society is partnered with multiple community partners like Mamas for Mamas, WorkSafe BC, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and more.

Over 80 per cent of all profits from sold items go back into local community programs.

S.H.A.R.E. (Self Help through Arts Recreation and Education) also donates surplus items, like blankets and sleeping bags, to needed programs within Kelowna.

The society’s Heather Leslie said that its what separates S.H.A.R.E from other thrift shops.

“It really is exclusively helping Kelowna and Kelowna’s community,” said Leslie.

“The staff and volunteers are 100 per cent for the people and the community .”

Leslie has been building a social media following for the society, and since then the thrift shop has been attracting more young and cost-effective shoppers looking to make the most of their budgets as well as shopping with the environment on their minds.

“It’s really accessible pricing, but I also think more people are more-or-less concerned with ‘up-cylying’ and not buying new. And on top of all that, people are not adding to a landfill, which is a great bonus,” said Leslie.

The society involves the community with their staff. They bring in volunteers who are diversely-abled or are in transition to help them back on the right track or with work within a feel-good community.

High school students volunteer for work experience hours at S.H.A.R.E., which has in turn brought in a younger audience to the store.

S.H.A.R.E. will remain committed to the communities of Kelowna, added Leslie, continuing to offer bargain deals and dedicated service.

For more information about S.H.A.R.E. check out Facebook or kelownasharesociety.ca.

